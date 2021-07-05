The minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, was said to have collapsed while delivering a speech

According to the report, the minister was later rushed to the Trauma center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH)

Katagum's aides and other officials at the venue who acted promptly saved her before she was rushed her to the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bauchi, Bauchi - Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, the minister of state for industry, trade and investment, has reportedly collapsed during an official engagement in Bauchi state.

The Nation reports that Katagum was in in the state to launch an empowerment programme in Bauchi metropolis on Monday, July 5, before she suddenly slumped while delivering her speech.

The minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, reportedly collapsed at a function in Bauchi.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that she was immediately conveyed by officials to the Trauma center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.

Daily Trust also reports that the minister, who has been in Bauchi since Saturday, July 3, featured in a live program on Globe FM radio on Sunday, July 4.

The newspaper also said that Katagum has had other personal engagements before the programme of Monday, July 5.

According to The Nation, an eyewitness said that the minister slumped as she stood up to deliver her address and launch the programme, saying that she just held her head and went down but for quick intervention of aides and other officials at the venue who acted promptly and rushed her to the hospital.

It was gathered that journalists were barred from gaining entrance to the Trauma Center of the ATBUTH

The source added that the minister was indeed rushed to the hospital but in a section meant for Very Important Persons (VIP) of the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The public relations officer of ATBUTH, Yusuf Aminu declined comments, according to the report, saying his job is at stake.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

FG announces date for opening of portal for MSME intervention fund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian government announced that registration for the guaranteed offtake stimulus scheme and the general Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) grant would commence on Tuesday, February 9.

It was reported that this was announced by the steering committee of the MSME survival fund and guaranteed offtake stimulus scheme chaired by Mariam Katagum.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, February 4, the minister said the portal would be opened from 11:59 pm on Tuesday, February 9 to Thursday, February 18.

The committee said a total of 100,000 MSMEs would benefit from the scheme, adding that Lagos would get 3,880 beneficiaries, Kano 3,280, Abia 3,080 while other states will each have 2,640 beneficiaries.

Source: Legit