President Muhammadu Buhari has sent encouraging messages to Pope Francis after the cleric was hospitalised due to illness

The Vatican City has released an update about the pope's medical status following the successful surgery in a Catholic teaching hospital in Rome

The recent operation was the pope’s first known hospital treatment since he was elected to the papacy in 2013

Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to pray for Pope Francis as the head of the Catholic Church went through a scheduled surgery on his large intestine.

The Nigerian president in a get-well message on Sunday, July 4, via Facebook through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, wished the pontiff a quick recovery.

President Buhari says the pope needs the support of Nigerians. Photo: Buhari Sallau/Facebook, Tiziana

Source: Getty Images

The statement partly read:

''President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

''The President called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.''

Pope is doing well

Meanwhile, the Vatican City has disclosed that Pope Francis is doing well after undergoing scheduled surgery on his large intestine.

Reuters reported that the spokesperson for the Vatican, Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff “responded well” to the surgery.

He gave no further details about the procedure and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.

The Vatican had earlier announced the pope would undergo surgery at the Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic teaching hospital in Rome.

