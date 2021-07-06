Professor Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, has distanced himself from secessionist agitations across the country

The professor who is also a social media commentator explained why a united Nigeria is a better option than a separation

Soyinka criticised the way the Buhari administration is reacting to the calls from secessionist agitators

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says he is not in support of any agitation clamouring for the breakaway of any party of the country.

PM News reported that Soyinka made the statement during a recent interview with BBC Pidgin when asked about his views about the agitation for the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

Wole Soyinka faults the present political arrangement. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Soyinka said:

“I don’t like the sound of a Yoruba Nation anymore than I like the sound of a Tiv nation or an Igbo nation. The reason is this: there are certain pejorative overtones, chauvinistic overtones attached to it. That’s not the issue.''

He called for the country to jettison the current constitution, which he said was imposed by the military.

Soyinka calls for a government of national unity

Soyinka stated that the best way to solve the country's problem is for President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a government of national unity.

According to him, this becomes necessary because the majority of Nigerians don't trust the government. He said only this way will the government earn the trust of the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Nobel laureate stated that the time has come for the presidency to admit its inadequacy and seek a solution.

Olowu of Owu-Kuta faults citizens agitating for secession

Meanwhile, a monarch in Osun state, Oba Hameed Makama, has advised a secessionist agitator, Sunday Ighoho, to submit himself to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Nation reported that the Oba, who serves as the Olowu Kuta and chairman supreme council of Owu Obas, gave the advice when he spoke with journalists at his palace at Owu Kuta in Aiyedire local government area of Osun state.

The monarch faulted the agitation for a separate country, describing it as waging war against the state.

Source: Legit.ng