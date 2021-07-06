Actor RMD has clocked the age of 60 and is being showered with love from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Comedian Ogusbaba has taken to social media to talk about the great impact the actor has had in his life and career

Ogusbaba said that RMD has supported him from 2004 till date and is a major source of inspiration

Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD is being celebrated by many in the online community as he clocks the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 6.

Comedian Ogusbaba has also joined the list of people who had great things to say about the veteran actor.

RMD has been a great influence in Ogusbaba's life Photo credit: @ogusbaba/@mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD, a man of many firsts

Taking to his Instagram page, the funnyman noted that RMD was the first person who brought him to Lagos as well as put him on a big stage.

Speaking further on the many firsts the actor gave him in his career, Ogusbaba revealed that the very first time he lodged in one of Nigeria's finest hotels in Abuja, Transcorp Hilton, was courtesy of RMD.

RMD also gave the comedian his first international connections, attended his shows and has solidly supported him since 2004.

The funnyman wrote:

"The 1st person to bring me to Lagos, the first to put me on a big stage in Lagos, the 1st person to lodge me in Transcorp Hilton abuja. He attended my show in 2005 in Enugu, He gave me the first connect to UK & US but dem nor give me Visa sha. He has supported me from 2004 till date. He is my boss,mentor, inspiration, Oseeee, God bless you for every. Happy birthday @mofedamijo. I love U papa."

Check out the post below:

Ogusbaba's fans celebrate RMD

Fans of the comedian took to the comment section to celebrate his mentor. Read some comments below:

Bosslady_luvlouis98:

"Happy birthday RMD."

Towanofficial:

"Happy birthday to him. Do giveaway on his behalf now."

Kayodeekundina:

"Happy birthday, Deltan celebrity king. 60 looks good on you."

Beddings_nmore:

"Awwwwn. God bless him. I remember those days in Esut. You did well yourself."

Djsonic77:

"Happy birthday to RMD, and thanks for all you do for my man."

Joke Silva celebrates RMD

Veteran actress Joke Silva took to social media to celebrate her colleague and friend, RMD, with kind words on his 60th birthday.

In the post on her Instagram page, she reminisced on how far they had come together, appearing in the same stage plays as well as recent movies.

Silva and RMD's appearances in the same productions dated far back as 1993, 28 years ago.

