The Federal Government has unveiled a new online system that allows Nigerians to retrieve their Tax Identification Number without visiting any tax office or going through fresh registration.

The move is aimed at simplifying tax administration, reducing delays, and easing compliance for individuals and businesses across the country.

The initiative was announced by the Joint Tax Board (JTB), now operating as the Joint Revenue Board alongside the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), formerly the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to the agency, the new Nigerian Tax ID Portal will officially go live on January 1, 2026.

What the tax ID means for Nigerians

The Tax Identification Number is a unique 13-digit number assigned to taxpayers for official and financial transactions.

It is required for tax filing, banking services, government contracts, and several regulatory processes.

For years, many Nigerians faced challenges locating or confirming their Tax ID, often needing physical verification at tax offices.

With the launch of the new portal, those hurdles are expected to disappear as retrieval can now be done digitally using already existing identity records.

One portal, two simple options

The Tax ID Portal allows two categories of users to retrieve their numbers:

Individuals can use their National Identification Number issued by the National Identity Management Commission, while businesses and registered entities can retrieve theirs using their Corporate Affairs Commission registration number.

The government says the system removes the need for duplicate registrations and links tax records directly to verified national databases.

How individuals can Retrieve Their Tax ID Using NIN

To retrieve a Tax ID as an individual, users are required to visit either www.taxidjtb.gov.ng or www.taxidnrs.gov.ng once the portal becomes active.

On the homepage, select the “Individual” option and choose National Identification Number. After entering the 11-digit NIN, click on “Retrieve Tax ID.”

Users will then be asked to input their first name, last name, and date of birth exactly as captured by NIMC. Once verified, the system will display the individual’s 13-digit Tax ID instantly.

How businesses can retrieve their tax ID using CAC details

For registered companies and organisations, the process is just as straightforward. Users are to visit the same portal and click on the “Corporate” tab.

After selecting the appropriate organisation type, the CAC registration number should be entered in the required field. Clicking on “Retrieve Tax ID” will automatically generate and display the 13-digit Tax ID linked to the business.

Why this matters

The new portal is part of broader efforts to digitise public services, expand the tax net, and improve transparency.

By linking Tax IDs to NIN and CAC databases, the government aims to eliminate duplication, curb identity errors, and make compliance easier for millions of Nigerians.

Officials say the system will also strengthen revenue collection while saving time and cost for taxpayers, especially small business owners and first-time filers.

As the January 2026 rollout approaches, Nigerians are encouraged to ensure their NIN and CAC records are accurate to avoid delays when accessing the portal.

