Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate colleague, Richard Mofe-Damijo on the occasion of his 60th birthday

The movie star who called the actor a good friend reminisced on the movies they have both worked on from 1993 till date

Fans of the actress also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and wishes for RMD

Fans and colleagues of veteran actor and Nollywood's sweetheart, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD are as excited as he is as he clocks 60 today, July 6.

The movie star who has been looking forward to the special day has been counting down on Instagram.

Joke Silva says RMD is a good friend Photo credit: @ajokesilva/@mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate her colleague and friend with kind words.

In the post on her Instagram page, she reminisced on how far they had come together, appearing in the same stage plays as well as recent movies.

Silva and RMD's appearances in the same productions date far back as 1993, 28 years ago.

The actress also thanked the celebrant's wife, Jumobi in her post, saying that without her, the RMD of today would not be possible.

She wrote:

"The one and only Richard Mofe Damijo.RMD. In 1993, you played my priest in the King must Dance Naked(stage) in that same year you played my father in the Musical Holy Child (stage). '94 you played my love interest in Lion and the Jewel(stage), my son in Violated(film) and Idia (stage). My husband in a Husbands Wife(stage) and Namatse Wahala(film). Consumate actor, but more importantly good friend. You have shown us 60 is just the beginning. Enjoy your new season. Jumobi thank you. Without you our RMD of today would not be possible."

Check out the post below:

Fans celebrate RMD

Fans of the actress sent birthday wishes and prayers to her colleague, read some comments gathered below:

Pearl.meh2:

"Happy birthday sir."

Patience_la_tres_belle_fri:

"Happy birthday to this LEGENDARy MAN."

Glow_by_maureen:

"Happy birthday sir. More blessings."

Adunolamartins:

"Happy 60th birthday sir."

Vintage_wardrobe76:

"Happy birthday to a living legend God bless your age."

RMD gets emotional as Mo Abudu gives him special shout out

Nollywood movie star RMD was celebrated by many in the online community as he clocked the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 6.

Top media executive and CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, took to her page on Instagram with a special birthday shout-out video dedicated to the actor.

The celebrant was among those who reacted in Mo’s comment section. RMD noted that he had promised himself not to cry but the sweet messages from Mo were moving.

Source: Legit