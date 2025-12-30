NERC has outlined steps for customers to take to report power supply issues

Consumers are advised to first report problems to the Customer Complaint Unit of their distribution company

Unresolved complaints can be escalated to the nearest NERC Forum Office for independent review

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised electricity consumers across Nigeria to follow established complaint channels when faced with power supply challenges to ensure faster and more effective resolution of issues.

In a post shared on its official X handle on Monday, the NERC outlined a step-by-step guide to be explored by Nigerians when they have power supply problems.

HERC says unresolved complaints can be escalated to the nearest Forum Office of the commission for independent review. Photo: Bloomberg, Joseph Egabor.

Source: Getty Images

First step — CCU

It urged Nigerians to first contact the Customer Complaint Unit (CCU) of their respective electricity distribution companies.

According to the commission, the CCU is the primary point of contact for consumers and is mandated to receive and resolve complaints within the approved time frame set by regulations.

NERC explained that if a complaint is not addressed satisfactorily by the distribution company, customers should escalate the matter to the nearest NERC Forum Office.

According to the commission, the Forum Office serves as an independent body that reviews disputes between consumers and electricity providers and works to ensure fair outcomes.

The commission added that customers who are still dissatisfied after the Forum’s decision have the right to appeal directly to NERC. In such cases, the regulator will review the complaint and issue a final decision in line with existing electricity regulations.

NERC noted that the structured complaint resolution process is aimed at protecting electricity consumers, strengthening accountability among service providers, and promoting transparency in the handling of power supply-related complaints.

NERC says 700,000 electricity meters available

The NERC recently announced that between 600,000 to 700,000 electricity meters are currently available for deployment nationwide.

The commission’s vice chairman, Musiliu Oseni, called on electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to ensure that the meters are distributed to customers without delay.

He directed the DisCos to cooperate with new State Electricity Regulatory Commissions as states assume more oversight, noting that no licensee is bigger than its regulator.

The complaint process is designed to protect consumers and promote accountability in the electricity sector. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

NERC orders 9 DisCos to compensate Band A customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NERC ordered compensation for Band A customers in 557 streets across the jurisdictions of nine DisCos due to their failure to meet the required 20 hours of daily power supply.

The affected DisCos include Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO). Others are Ikeja Electric, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The commission stated that the affected DisCos must compensate customers through electricity credits or improved supply, with EKEDC having the most affected streets. NERC had earlier fined eight DisCos a total of N628.03 million for their failure to comply with the cap on anticipated billing for unmetered customers.

Source: Legit.ng