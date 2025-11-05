A citizens’ group has called on Education Minister Tunji Alausa to act on a report alleging N387m missing from FUOYE’s part-time programme

The report, compiled by a four-member panel, revealed years of unrecorded portal, screening, and medical fees between 2021 and 2024

The group demanded accountability, warning that the minister must ensure transparency and prevent similar cases in other FUOYE departments

A coalition of concerned citizens in Ekiti State has appealed to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to act decisively on a committee report alleging financial discrepancies totaling N387,231,000 at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The group said the findings reveal troubling irregularities that occurred under the institution’s outgoing management and must not be ignored.

They accused the university’s leadership of poor financial accountability and said the report should serve as a wake-up call for stronger oversight of federal institutions, TheCable reported.

Public interest in the issue has intensified following earlier allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, whose administration has faced multiple corruption-related claims since its inception.

Committee report reveals major discrepancies

The report, titled “Report of Assessment Committee on Institute of Part-Time Studies,” was completed in October 2024 by a four-member panel led by Professor Bosede Adenigba. Other members included Chinagorom Ugwu, who served as secretary, along with Patric Fadamiro and Muyiwa Olubo.

The 37-page document examined the finances of FUOYE’s Institute of Part-Time Studies (IPTS) between 2021 and 2024.

According to the committee, the institute’s records showed what it described as a “trend of yearly monetary channeling to unknown land,” suggesting large sums were unaccounted for over several years.

The audit found that N278,808,000 in administrative portal maintenance fees was missing from official accounts. It also reported that screening fees from 2021 to 2024, amounting to N38,684,000, were excluded from the accountant’s records.

Call for transparency and accountability

Further discrepancies highlighted in the report included N24,322,000 from handbook and orientation fees and N15,696,000 in medical insurance payments, both allegedly unrecorded.

An additional N2,001,000 in school fees for the 2021/2022 academic session was underreported, while student debtors totaling N27,720,000 were not listed.

The total unaccounted amount was placed at N387,231,000. The concerned citizens questioned how such extensive inconsistencies went unnoticed and demanded that those responsible face appropriate sanctions. They also urged the minister to expand the probe to other centres and institutes within FUOYE to determine if similar lapses exist.

“The committee’s revelations should not be swept under the carpet,” the group stated.

“We expect the minister to ensure full investigation and prosecution of any official found culpable.”

They called for urgent government intervention to restore public confidence in the management of the university and reaffirm accountability within Nigeria’s higher education system.

