Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede has resigned as the coach of Remo Stars

Ogunmodede suffered his fourth defeat in the NPFL, following a 3-1 defeat to Kwara United on Saturday evening, November 1

The 45-year-old will shift attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13

Daniel Ogunmodede has reportedly resigned as head coach of the reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Remo Stars.

Ogunmodede’s resignation comes less than two weeks before Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup playoff against Gabon in Rabat, Morocco.

Daniel Ogunmodede celebrates with the NPFL trophy after Remo Stars beat Ikorodu City FC 4-1 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

What Went Wrong for Ogunmodede at Remo Stars?

The former C.D. Feirense assistant coach suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Kwara United on Saturday evening, November 1.

Junior Aimufua netted a brace, while Babatunde Bright added a stunning goal from the edge of the box. Malik scored a consolation goal for the Sky Blue Stars, but it wasn’t enough to salvage the result.

The defeat dropped Remo Stars to 17th position on the NPFL table, with just 10 points from eight matches, marking their fourth loss of the campaign.

Adding to their woes, Ogunmodede’s side was also eliminated from the 2025/26 CAF Champions League after a 2-0 defeat in their reverse leg. The Nigerian champions had earlier been thrashed 5-1 at home in the first leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

In that encounter, Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile gave the South African champions an early lead, while Miguel Reisinho, Arthur De Oliveira, and Katlego Ntsabeleng completed the rout. Samson Olasupo scored Remo Stars’ lone goal.

The 45-year-old returned for his second stint with Remo Stars in the 2023/24 NPFL season, having guided the club to promotion in 2020/21, following the resignation of Gbenga Ogunbote.

Daniel Ogunmodede during the opening match of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) between Remo Stars and Rivers United, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ogunmodede shifts attention to Super Eagles

Former Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede has now shifted his focus to the upcoming 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

According to BBC, Nigeria will face Gabon in the first semifinal of the playoff in Rabat on November 13.

The Super Eagles failed to secure the sole ticket in the CAF qualification group C, securing the second position with 17 points.

Ogunmodede will be on the sidelines alongside Eric Chelle, as they aim to guide the Super Eagles to a World Cup spot, after Nigeria’s absence from the 2022 Mundial in Qatar.

In 2024, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, selected Daniel Ogunmodede as his assistant for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, following the resignation of Finidi George.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Nigeria Sports journalist Oluwabusayo Olowookere said Daniel Ogunmodede has made a mark in the Nigeria Premier Football League. Olowookere said:

"Daniel Ogunmodede is one of the most exceptional coaches in Nigeria. During his first stint with Remo Stars, he qualified the club from the NNL to the NPFL.

"He proceeded to finish second on three occasions before winning the NPFL last season. His wealth of experience in the NPFL paved the way for the Super Eagles job and he has not been doing badly."

