The MURIC has frowned at the recruitments into Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service (NCS), Fire and Immigration Services Board

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), said the recruitment lacked federal character

Akintola noted that the lopsided nature of the recruitment list speaks volumes of official corruption in the system

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted the recent recruitment by paramilitary organizations in the country.

The director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement he issued on Friday, July 2, in Lagos and seen by Legit.ng, said the recruitment lacked federal character.

MURIC has faulted the alleged 'lopsided nature' of recruitment in paramilitary organisations. Credit: MURIC.

Source: Facebook

He said the lopsided nature of the recruitment list speaks volumes of official corruption in the system capable of denying Nigeria the services of the best hands in the country.

MURIC alleges lopsidedness in recruitment in paramilitary organisations

MURIC said:

“The list of successful candidates in the 2019/2021 replacement and recruitment supplementary exercise of the Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service (NCS), Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDIPB) is being circulated in the media.

“Out of 411 names of successful candidates that appeared on the list, only five were in the Sokoto state column. As if that is not enough, a closer look at the names springs another surprise.”

Akintola added that none of the names in the Sokoto column appears to have come from the state by origin, adding that the names include, Abdurrazaq Adinoyi, Y, Mercy Chukwukeru, Nwauzor Peace, Ezema Emeka, and Umar Tijani.

He frowned at the infraction and demanded that the board provide explanations for the glaring anomaly without delay, to avoid breeding bad blood, adding that it was not impossible that the list was fake.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

MURIC gives support to proposal for Sharia law in southwest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that MURIC declared support for the proposal to kick-start Sharia law in the southwest region of the country.

It was reported that MURIC's director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the stance of the group known in a statement released on Saturday, May 29.

Professor Akintola specifically warned the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to mind its own business.

Source: Legit