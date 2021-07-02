The prominent pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, said the attack on Sunday Igboho's house in Ibadan indicates Nigeria is fast returning to the Abacha era

A statement by the group said the attack was not justified, claiming that Igboho's agitation for secession has been devoid of violence

A fresh statement by the DSS, however, said security operatives were at Igboho's house after receiving intelligence that he was stockpiling arms

Ibadan, Oyo state - Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, has condemned the reported attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba nation secessionist agitator popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked,” Premium Times reported.

It said:

"We recall with sadness how voices that were opposed to the dictatorial tendencies of Abacha regime were under serious attacks. We recalled how patriots like General Alani Akinrinade, Pa Abraham Adesanya, Pa Alfred Rewane, etc were attacked, resulting in the untimely and gruesome murder of Pa Rewane.”

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

Nothing wrong with canvassing for self-determination

Afenifere said there is nothing with canvassing for self-determination so long as such agitation is devoid of violence.

The group added that the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right of every Nigerian to express an opinion and even carry out rallies as long as such is done without violence.

It added that none of the rallies that Igboho has led in his campaign for the Yoruba nation could be said to be violent, adding that he not implicated in illegal activities.

The pan-Yoruba group submitted that the kind of treatment Igboho's household was subjected to was not justified, stated Channels TV.

DSS reacts

There were media reports that Igboho's residence in Ibadan, Oyo state, was allegedly attacked in the early hours of Thursday, July 1.

The Department of State Service (DSS), however, confirmed that security operatives stormed Igboho's residence upon receiving intelligence that he was stockpiling arms.

The secret police said Igboho's men resisted the security operatives leading to a gun duel. Two of Igboho's men were gunned down while a security agent sustained a minor injury.

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted

Meanwhile, the DSS has declared Igboho wanted.

The security agency has also paraded some of Igboho's allies and displayed recovered charms and sophisticated weapons used by the self-acclaimed activist.

The DSS paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

