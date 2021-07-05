The federal government of Nigeria has been asked to apologise to Sunday Igboho immediately over the invasion of his house

The call was made by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka who claimed that the reason cited for the invasion stinks

Going further, Soyinka insisted that the country must be restructured with complete decentralisation of power

The Nobel Laureate said the Nigerian government must apologise to the agitator over the invasion of his hope and killing of his associates.

The Nobel Laureate said the Nigerian government must apologise to the agitator over the invasion of his hope and killing of his associates.

Wole Soyinka has called on the federal government to apologise to Sunday Igboho.

Soyinka said this in an interview with BBC Pidgin published on Monday, July 5.

He questioned the government’s actions and rationale for invading Igboho’s home.

He said:

“My advise to the government is that they should stop pursuing Igboho as a criminal, because you have begun by acting in a criminal fashion against him."

“If and when Igboho comes to trial, I guarantee you the government will be very embarrassed.

“I think they should tell Igboho ‘we made a mistake’, ‘we should not have acted in this way’, ‘you are no longer wanted’, ‘go back to your home, in fact escort him to his home’ and let him resume his normal life.”

Going further, Soyinka insisted that the country must be restructured through the decentralisation of power.

Nothing wrong with canvassing for self-determination

In another report, Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, has condemned the attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba nation secessionist agitator popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked.

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

Breakup not the immediate solution to Nigeria's woes

Meanwhile, former minister of education, Professor Tunde Adeniran has declared that breakup is not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Professor Adeniran, a former national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, made the comment in an interview published on Saturday, July 3.

Responding to a question about groups agitating for self-determination, Professor Adeniran said:

“It is an unfortunate development but I believe that Nigerians should be concerned. We must work harder to unite this country.

