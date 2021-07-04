Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted taking a stroll with their arms wrapped around each other

The two appeared in deep conversations without a care in the world about what was going on around them

The actor was dressed in a white hoodie and brown khakis while the singer donned a long beige sweatshirt and baggy pants

Singer Jennifer Lopez and movie star Ben Affleck are madly in love, and they want the whole world to see how amazing their love is.

The two were spotted taking a stroll on Saturday, July 3, with their arms wrapped around each other.

Jennifer Lopez has been really happy and her smile is even brighter. Photo: jlo.

Source: Instagram

According to Page Six, the couple walked around Long Island in the Hamptons as they enjoyed their quality time away from the kids.

Ben and Lopez were in a deep conversation as the singer appeared to be communicating something significant and at times holding her man's belly.

The 48-year-old was dressed in a white hoodie and brown khakis while Lopez donned a long beige sweatshirt and baggy pants of the same colour.

Both were spotting some nice sneakers, all in white.

This came a day after they spent a lovely day with their kids at the Universal Studios in Hollywood

P. Diddy shares throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez

US rapper Sean Combs popularly known as P. Diddy appears to be a petty ex, and he got people talking on social media.

He posted a photo of himself and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez days after she was reported to be hanging out with her long-term ex-lover Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old rapper dated the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer for two and a half years. They were an item between September 1999 and February 2001.

Source: Legit