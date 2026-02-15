The Naira depreciated at NAFEM as the Central Bank of Nigeria refrained from intervening in the official market

The currency appreciated against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the same trading window.

At Guaranty Trust Bank’s FX desk and the parallel market, the naira also depreicated slightly

The Naira weakened against the US Dollar on Friday at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), slipping by N1.76 or 0.13% to close at N1,355.42/$1 on Friday, February 13 with N1,353.66/$1 recorded a day earlier.

Data from the official market showed that the local currency came under renewed pressure amid sustained demand for foreign exchange and the absence of fresh intervention from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naira performance against FX currencies

However, the Nigerian currency posted gains against other major currencies in the same window.

It appreciated against the Pound Sterling by N5.05 to settle at N1,844.59/£1, up from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,849.64/£1.

The naira also strengthened against the euro, rising by 75 kobo to close at N1,607.93/€1 compared with N1,608.68/€1 in the previous session.

At the FX desk of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), the naira depreciated by N6 against the Dollar to trade at N1,365/$1, relative to N1,359/$1 on Thursday.

In the parallel market the naira traded at N1,430/$1.

Abudullahi a BDC trader told Legit.ng:

"Generally, the naira had a good week but fell slightly against the dollar on Friday. We expect the naira to continue improving next week and fall below a N1,400 selling rate."

Market participants noted continued demand from importers and individuals seeking foreign payments.

Why naira fell

Analysts attributed the weakening of the currency in the official window to strong demand outpacing supply, despite inflows from exporters, non-bank corporates and other market participants which had supported liquidity levels earlier in the week.

Additional pressure also followed the entry of duly licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators into the official foreign exchange market.

While the development initially heightened demand, industry sources said it could support exchange rate stability in the medium term as BDCs engage their banks to clarify operational guidelines and modalities for accessing foreign currency under the new framework.

Aminu Gwadabe the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) told Legit.ng:

"the new directives to allow BDCs buy dollar from authorisd bank will increase dollar liquidity at the critical retail end of the market and provide source of dollars to the operators."

Here is a breakdown of latest exchange rate

CFA: N2.44

Yuan/Renminbi: N196.17

Danish Krona: N215.18

Euro: N1,607.93

Yen: N8.84

Riyal: N361.42

South African Rand: N84.55

Swiss Franc: N1,762.34

Pounds Sterling: N1,844.59

US Dollar: N1,355.42

UAE Dirham: N368.99

FX reserves rise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria indicate that the country’s gross external reserves rose to $46.012 billion as of January 22, 2026, the strongest level in nearly eight years.

This represents an increase of about $510 million compared to the $45.5005 billion recorded on December 31, 2025.

The last time reserves reached a similar level was in August 2018, underscoring a significant improvement in Nigeria’s external balance position.

