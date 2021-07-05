Only one relationship survived the BBNaija Lockdown show and recently, a lot of Nigerians said they were rooting for them.

From their show of love to how they have each other's back, Vee and Neo's relationship is the goal for a lot of young men and women

BBNaija Vee and Neo show off couple goals. Photos: @neo_akpofure_fanpage, @bigbrothernaijahouse, @supafog

Legit.ng scrolls through the internet and shares seven videos showing cute moments between the beautiful couple.

1. Neo's birthday

Neo recently clocked a new age and his woman Vee was beside him to celebrate with him. The reality star had a party and he was spotted rocking the dance floor with Vee.

2. BBNaija reunion

The couple took their playful selves to the BBNaija reunion as they were spotted recording a video together. While Neo was admiring his stunning woman, Vee pouted her lips as if to kiss him.

3. Skincare routine

A couple who takes care of their skin together stays together. Vee and Neo had a good time bonding together with exfoliating masks on their faces.

4. Christmas shenanigans

A few months after the BBNaija show, the couple got Nigerians gushing when they shared a video rocking matching outfits for Christmas.

The video showed the typical situation of the man ready to step out while the woman is still putting the finishing touches on her look.

5. Matching colours

Vee and Neo attended an event and they sat together. The couple looked good as they rocked matching outfits. Although Vee seemed a bit distracted by what was happening in front of her, Neo was quite focused.

6. Quiet time

Asides from having fun while playing and laughing loudly, the couple also enjoy their quiet moments.

7. Support for Vee

Shortly after Vee released her music, she was spotted with Neo dancing to her song. The couple made different moves that got Nigerians laughing.

Together is a wonderful place to be

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija Vee gushed about her relationship with Neo.

Vee held on to her man and stared at his handsome face as they posed for a camera photo. They matched with white sneakers.

