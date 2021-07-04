Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, recently made a case to his mother about wanting to attend a boarding school

In a trending video on social media, Tife was heard telling his mother in Yoruba that a boarding school will make him more mature

According to the 10-year-old, there would be nobody to help him do his chores and it would make him more responsible

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, was recently heard speaking to his mother in a viral video about wanting to attend boarding school.

In the video, Tiwa was with his mother, Shola Ogudu, in a car, and the mother and son spoke on the topic.

Tife had stated to explain why he would like to be in a boarding school when his mother made him explain in to her in Yoruba.

Wizkid’s son Tife makes a case for attending boarding school to his mother. Photos: @o.oluwanishola.

Source: Instagram

After his little protest about not being able to speak the language well, the 10-year-old decided to give it a trial. According to him, he would be more mature in a boarding school.

Explaining further, Tife said attending a boarding school will make him face more responsibilities because there would be nobody to wash or clean after him.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Internet users had a lot to say about the viral video. A number of them commended the young boy for being outspoken. Read what some of them had to say below:

Theophyll2:

"It makes you more matured in suffering oooo you'll learn how to suffer gracefully ."

Vuaclothing:

"Very smart boy."

Jei_jeilee:

"Boarding school don cast ooooo Nooooo."

Official_queen_cassy:

"Awuuuuu such intelligence n zeal to b responsible for ur self."

Ccacunsi_clothing:

"Brilliant boy."

Nice one.

Tife flaunts dollars after hanging out with his dad Wizkid

The 10-year-old took to his Instagram page to reveal the several 100 dollar notes he went back home with after visiting his dad.

Tife who was on a bed as someone, presumably his mother, filmed, flaunted the money and even pretended to make a phone call with it at some point.

The excited young boy also noted that his billion dollar privacy was being invaded as he sprayed the money to the excitement of his mother who cheered him on.

Source: Legit