A bride was made to walk on her knees smiling with a cake in hand, a trending video has captured

In the video, people at the high table were on their feet a they watched the smiling bride carry on the 'ritual'

While many found it awkward on the grounds that the woman will still be a housewife, others shared their traditions that is similar to what the lady did

A video scene from a wedding occasion has surfaced and set social media buzzing.

This is as the 'bride' was made to knee-walk on a day that was supposed to be the happiest of her life.

She knee-walked smiling with a cake in hand Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

According to lindaikejiblog that shared the video, the lady on red gown made her way across the stage with a cake in hand. She wore a smile while doing it.

The act is said to be culture necessity for Tanzanians.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Social media users expressed reservations about the occurrence with some sighting cultural experiences that relate to it.

@godschamp said:

"The same reason it’s only men who kneel to propose. It’s called tradition."

@favouredchinwe wrote:

"Suffering even on the day she is supposed to enjoy. Na she go still sweep, cook, wash, carry belle join am. Make she roll too."

@muchedna reacted:

"In our Zambian culture we do knee though when you near a groom or his parents to show respect and thanking a man for the honour. Usually done on bridal shower and depending on the tribe cos we have 72 tribes but the cultures are similar."

@benbills007 commented:

"It might be their tradition and the lady doesn’t look like they forced her to kneel-walk..So whatever works for them,las las she’s married."

Couple make nodding dance entry into wedding venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple and their bridal train had gone viral as they made a nodding dance entrance to wedding venue.

In a choreographic manner, the formed two lines as they nodded with smiles on their faces. The groom led the men's line on the left and the bride the ladies line on the right.

Their nodding continued for the minutes the video lasted as a native song played in the background. It is not clear what followed next.

Social media users took to the comment section to hail the African culture as they marvelled at their dance style, others passed funny remarks about the nodding of their necks.

