Zenith, Access, UBA, Other Banks Release New Lending Rates As CBN Lowers Interest Rate
Money

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The latest lending rates of commercial and merchant banks operating in the country has been released
  • The figures show the prime and maximum lending rates charged depending on customers’ creditworthiness
  • The apex bank said publishing the rates will create comparision and compare borrowing costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates following its decision to cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.50% from 27%.

The apex bank announced the new MPR rates during its 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja recently.

Nigerian banks update lending rates for customers and businesses.
Nigerian banks release new lending rates for customers. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said all members of the MPC unanimously agreed upon the decision.

He said.

“The committee decided to reduce the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points to 26.50 percent."

Banks adjust lending rates

Commercial banks latest lending rates for customers and business to reflect the new MPR have been released by the CBN

The rates highlight the prime and maximum lending rates applicable to customers across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.

Based on new data published on February 27, the average rate of loan for banks has dropped to 24% for prime lending rate and 32% for maximum lending rate.

Prime lending rates are usually offered to customers with strong credit profiles and low risk, while the maximum lending rates apply to customers with lower credit ratings or higher risk.

The CBN noted that the decision to released the rates forms part of its transparency and disclosure policy designed to guide business and borrowing decisions in the economy.

Among the banks, Zenith Bank published a prime lending rate of 24.00% and a maximum rate of 32.00%, while United Bank for Africa set its prime rate at 28.50% and maximum lending rate at 32.00%.

Guaranty Trust Bank disclosed a prime lending rate of 3.00% and a maximum rate of 35.00%, while Access Bank maintained a prime rate of 25.50% and maximum lending rate of 32.00%.

Other banks such as Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Keystone Bank, and Union Bank also released their updated lending rates.

Nigerian banks release new interest rates for customers.
Some Nigerian banks offer prime rates close to 30%. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Here is a full breakdown

Bank

Prime (%)

Max (%)

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

28.00

32.00

Citi Bank

19.50

23.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

25.00

33.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

FBN Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

33.50

FCMB

31.00

46.10

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

28.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

31.00

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

27.00

30.00

Guaranty Trust Bank

3.00

35.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

30.00

24.69

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

39.90

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

36.00

Providus Bank

27.00

35.00

Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd

22.50

23.00

Stanbic IBTC

1.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

27.50

35.00

SunTrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

33.05

38.05

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.00

37.00

Unity Bank

30.00

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

25.00

32.00

Banks loan to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the total loans to customers from 10 commercial banks in Nigeria rose to N66.49 trillion in the first nine months of 2024.

A further analysis shows that the banks had an average Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 46.72%. This means that for every N100 deposited, they lent N46.

LDR is a ratio that measures liquidity by comparing a bank’s total loan credit facilities to its deposits. It is an important indicator of a bank’s lending activity.

