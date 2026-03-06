Zenith, Access, UBA, Other Banks Release New Lending Rates As CBN Lowers Interest Rate
- The latest lending rates of commercial and merchant banks operating in the country has been released
- The figures show the prime and maximum lending rates charged depending on customers’ creditworthiness
- The apex bank said publishing the rates will create comparision and compare borrowing costs
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates following its decision to cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.50% from 27%.
The apex bank announced the new MPR rates during its 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja recently.
The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said all members of the MPC unanimously agreed upon the decision.
He said.
“The committee decided to reduce the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points to 26.50 percent."
Banks adjust lending rates
Commercial banks latest lending rates for customers and business to reflect the new MPR have been released by the CBN
The rates highlight the prime and maximum lending rates applicable to customers across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.
Based on new data published on February 27, the average rate of loan for banks has dropped to 24% for prime lending rate and 32% for maximum lending rate.
Prime lending rates are usually offered to customers with strong credit profiles and low risk, while the maximum lending rates apply to customers with lower credit ratings or higher risk.
The CBN noted that the decision to released the rates forms part of its transparency and disclosure policy designed to guide business and borrowing decisions in the economy.
Among the banks, Zenith Bank published a prime lending rate of 24.00% and a maximum rate of 32.00%, while United Bank for Africa set its prime rate at 28.50% and maximum lending rate at 32.00%.
Guaranty Trust Bank disclosed a prime lending rate of 3.00% and a maximum rate of 35.00%, while Access Bank maintained a prime rate of 25.50% and maximum lending rate of 32.00%.
Other banks such as Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Keystone Bank, and Union Bank also released their updated lending rates.
Here is a full breakdown
Bank
Prime (%)
Max (%)
Access Bank
25.50
32.00
Alpha Morgan Bank
28.00
32.00
Citi Bank
19.50
23.00
Coronation Merchant Bank
25.00
33.00
Ecobank
26.75
48.00
FBN Quest Merchant Bank
5.00
33.50
FCMB
31.00
46.10
Fidelity Bank
30.00
36.00
First Bank of Nigeria
26.00
38.00
FSDH Merchant Bank
28.00
33.00
Globus Bank Ltd
31.00
33.00
Greenwich Merchant Bank
27.00
30.00
Guaranty Trust Bank
3.00
35.00
Keystone Bank Ltd
30.50
36.00
Nova Bank
30.00
24.69
Optimus Bank
28.50
35.00
Parallex Bank
30.00
32.50
Polaris Bank
29.00
39.90
Premium Trust Bank
28.00
36.00
Providus Bank
27.00
35.00
Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd
22.50
23.00
Stanbic IBTC
1.00
60.00
Standard Chartered Bank
27.00
29.00
Sterling Bank
27.50
35.00
SunTrust Bank
22.00
37.00
Tatum Bank
33.05
38.05
United Bank for Africa
28.50
32.00
Union Bank
16.00
37.00
Unity Bank
30.00
38.00
Wema Bank
32.50
34.50
Zenith Bank
25.00
32.00
Banks loan to customers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the total loans to customers from 10 commercial banks in Nigeria rose to N66.49 trillion in the first nine months of 2024.
A further analysis shows that the banks had an average Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 46.72%. This means that for every N100 deposited, they lent N46.
LDR is a ratio that measures liquidity by comparing a bank’s total loan credit facilities to its deposits. It is an important indicator of a bank’s lending activity.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.