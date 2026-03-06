The latest lending rates of commercial and merchant banks operating in the country has been released

The figures show the prime and maximum lending rates charged depending on customers’ creditworthiness

The apex bank said publishing the rates will create comparision and compare borrowing costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates following its decision to cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.50% from 27%.

The apex bank announced the new MPR rates during its 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja recently.

Nigerian banks release new lending rates for customers. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said all members of the MPC unanimously agreed upon the decision.

He said.

“The committee decided to reduce the monetary policy rate by 50 basis points to 26.50 percent."

Banks adjust lending rates

Commercial banks latest lending rates for customers and business to reflect the new MPR have been released by the CBN

The rates highlight the prime and maximum lending rates applicable to customers across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.

Based on new data published on February 27, the average rate of loan for banks has dropped to 24% for prime lending rate and 32% for maximum lending rate.

Prime lending rates are usually offered to customers with strong credit profiles and low risk, while the maximum lending rates apply to customers with lower credit ratings or higher risk.

The CBN noted that the decision to released the rates forms part of its transparency and disclosure policy designed to guide business and borrowing decisions in the economy.

Among the banks, Zenith Bank published a prime lending rate of 24.00% and a maximum rate of 32.00%, while United Bank for Africa set its prime rate at 28.50% and maximum lending rate at 32.00%.

Guaranty Trust Bank disclosed a prime lending rate of 3.00% and a maximum rate of 35.00%, while Access Bank maintained a prime rate of 25.50% and maximum lending rate of 32.00%.

Other banks such as Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Keystone Bank, and Union Bank also released their updated lending rates.

Some Nigerian banks offer prime rates close to 30%. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Here is a full breakdown

Bank Prime (%) Max (%) Access Bank 25.50 32.00 Alpha Morgan Bank 28.00 32.00 Citi Bank 19.50 23.00 Coronation Merchant Bank 25.00 33.00 Ecobank 26.75 48.00 FBN Quest Merchant Bank 5.00 33.50 FCMB 31.00 46.10 Fidelity Bank 30.00 36.00 First Bank of Nigeria 26.00 38.00 FSDH Merchant Bank 28.00 33.00 Globus Bank Ltd 31.00 33.00 Greenwich Merchant Bank 27.00 30.00 Guaranty Trust Bank 3.00 35.00 Keystone Bank Ltd 30.50 36.00 Nova Bank 30.00 24.69 Optimus Bank 28.50 35.00 Parallex Bank 30.00 32.50 Polaris Bank 29.00 39.90 Premium Trust Bank 28.00 36.00 Providus Bank 27.00 35.00 Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd 22.50 23.00 Stanbic IBTC 1.00 60.00 Standard Chartered Bank 27.00 29.00 Sterling Bank 27.50 35.00 SunTrust Bank 22.00 37.00 Tatum Bank 33.05 38.05 United Bank for Africa 28.50 32.00 Union Bank 16.00 37.00 Unity Bank 30.00 38.00 Wema Bank 32.50 34.50 Zenith Bank 25.00 32.00

Banks loan to customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the total loans to customers from 10 commercial banks in Nigeria rose to N66.49 trillion in the first nine months of 2024.

A further analysis shows that the banks had an average Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 46.72%. This means that for every N100 deposited, they lent N46.

LDR is a ratio that measures liquidity by comparing a bank’s total loan credit facilities to its deposits. It is an important indicator of a bank’s lending activity.

Source: Legit.ng