Wizkid's 10-year-old son Tife has taken to social media to display the 100 dollar bills he recently got from his father

In the video he shared on Instagram, the excited young boy put the bills against his ears like he was placing a phone call

Tife also sprayed the money around the room as he said that his billion-dollar privacy was being invaded

Award-winning singer Wizkid's first son, Tife, is perhaps the happiest and luckiest boy at the moment, courtesy of his father.

The 10-year-old took to his Instagram page to reveal the several 100 dollar notes he went back home with after visiting his dad.

Wizkid's first son shows off foreign currency from his dad Photo credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Billion dollar privacy

Tife who was on a bed as someone, presumably his mother, filmed, flaunted the money and even pretended to make a phone call with it at some point.

The excited young boy also noted that his billion dollar privacy was being invaded as he sprayed the money to the excitement of his mother who cheered him on.

In the caption, Tife noted that the video was his mood after hanging out with his superstar father and revealed that he only speaks in foreign currency.

"Mooooodddd after hanging with the Pops. I only speak in foreign currency."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Different reactions followed Tife's post, some hailed his father while others begged for a share.

Read some of the comments below:

Chris_akporoghene:

"Don’t let mom collect that money and hold it for you!"

Favourite_baee:

"Enjoy na your papa money."

__daraofficial__:

"Big mood."

Deewhiteplug:

"Bolu gimme one now."

Breezy_beccah:

"Omolomo ti cash out bayi."

Yakubyakub67:

"What wizkid can not do does not exist."

Wizkid shares throwback photo to celebrate Tife's birthday

The music star's first son, Tife officially became a big boy as he clocked the big ten on May 13, 2021.

To mark the special day, Tife shared dashing photos of himself on his Instagram page.

His superstar father also took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of the boy as a two or three-year-old to mark the joyous occasion.

Source: Legit.ng