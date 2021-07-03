News filtered in earlier that a teenage girl has been hit by a stray bullet at the Yoruba nation rally held in Lagos

Police authorities in the centre of excellence say the news is fake and should be disregarded by residents

According to the police, the corpse seen by people in the Ojota area is not fresh and couldn't have been shot today

Lagos - The Lagos state police command has denied stray bullet from its operatives killed a teenage beverage seller at Ojota on Saturday, July 3.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that its operatives did not fire live bullets at the rally.

Adejobi described the allegation as a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of Lagosians and Nigerians at large.

Part of the statement seen by Legit.ng read:

“The command did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally today. The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from the Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS filling station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.”

Earlier reports suggest a 14-year old girl was shot dead

The Nation newspaper had earlier reported that a yet-to-be-identified girl was killed by a stray bullet at the rally.

According to the report, the girl was about to open the shop when the stray bullet hit her.

A resident quoted in the report, however, said police operatives later visited the scene of the incident and took her dead body away.

Recall that some security personnel were earlier drafted to the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos, to stop the rally.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at the park.

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS) were also among the joint security forces who are at the venue with scores of patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks, and Black Marias.

Meanwhile, the six governors in the southwest geopolitical zone have convened an emergency meeting over the agitations for Yoruba nation.

The raid by operatives of the DSS on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho was among the issues discussed.

The DSS had earlier declared Igboho wanted and accused him of stockpiling arms to challenge the Nigerian state.

