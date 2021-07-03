The governors from the southwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria have reportedly met over the level of insecurity in Nigeria

The meeting was said to have discussed the current travail of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho

Igboho's house was raided by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday, July 1

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A report by The Punch indicates that six governors in the southwest geopolitical zone convened an emergency meeting over current national issues in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the newspaper reports that a top source privy to the meeting said the governors met virtually and discussed sundry issues.

Southwest governors have reportedly held an emergency meeting on insecurity. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho was among the issues discussed.

Southwest governor may intervene in Sunday Igboho's issue

The source reportedly said:

“They are meeting but no one is sure if it is because of Igboho. There are several reasons governors can meet (on) especially in the face of the precarious situation ( in the country)."

It was gathered that governors who took part in the meeting were Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The meeting was chaired by Akeredolu, who is the chairman of the governors’ forum in the zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Afenifere reacts to attack on Yoruba nation agitator’s house in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, condemned the reported attack on the house Sunday Igboho.

It was reported that in a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha when government critics" would be fatally attacked.

The group added that the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right of every Nigerian to express an opinion and even carry out rallies as long as such is done without violence.

Source: Legit.ng