Kwara State Government spent over N447 million on local and international travel in Q1 2025, despite failing to secure any foreign grants during the same period

A performance report reveals that while massive budgets were allocated for transport, particularly international travel, the state recorded zero inflow from projected foreign aid and grants

The expenditure has sparked criticism from analysts and civil society groups, who question the efficiency and purpose of the state’s foreign engagement efforts

The Kwara State Government spent a total of N447 million on both local and international trips within the first quarter of 2025, despite failing to attract a single naira in foreign grants during the same period.

This revelation is based on the state’s 2025 first quarter performance report, which was officially released on April 28, 2025.

State spent almost half a billion on travels

According to the report's data, the state earmarked a substantial sum under the Travel & Transport-General category for the 2025 fiscal year. Out of the N6.77 billion budgeted for this purpose, N447,062,541 had already been spent within the year's first three months.

A closer analysis of the expenditure reveals that the government allocated N1.26 billion for local travel and transport related explicitly to training.

From this amount, N126.5 million was utilised in Q1. Additionally, another N191 million was set aside for local travel categorised as “Others,” of which N21.4 million had already been spent.

For international travel, the numbers were even more telling. Under the “International Travel & Transport: Training” category, the government allocated N60 million, but recorded zero spending in the first quarter. However, under “International Travel & Transport: Others,” a whopping N5.26 billion was budgeted, and N299 million was spent in just three months.

Not a dime recorded from trip

While spending on transportation and foreign engagement remained significant, the income from foreign sources told a different story.

The state had projected to receive N13.47 billion in foreign grants throughout the year, but by the end of Q1, it had recorded zero inflow in that category.

Similarly, under foreign aid, the government projected N10.62 billion in revenue, but only managed to secure a modest N9.14 million within the same period.

These figures have raised serious concerns about the state’s spending priorities and the effectiveness of its foreign engagement strategies.

Critics have begun questioning the rationale behind committing vast resources to travel and engagement with no measurable financial return.

Analysts argue that if the government is going to spend such sums on international travels and official movement, there should be visible results regarding foreign aid, partnerships, or development grants.

A civil society analyst based in Ilorin, who preferred not to be named for fear of intimidation, told Legit.ng that “the numbers don’t add up.

You can’t be spending hundreds of millions flying people around while failing to bring in the support you budgeted for. The state must reassess its priorities.”

