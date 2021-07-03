The Yoruba nation agitators who gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, have been dispersed by security operatives

According to reports, the protesters scampered for safety as gunshots were fired and hot water sprayed to disperse them

A young girl siad to be 14-years-old lost her life after she was hit by a stray bullet at the venue of the rally

The agitators had been warned against holding the rally but they decided to challenge the security operatives

The Yoruba nation rally at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, on Saturday, July 3, became chaotic as gunshots were fired by policemen present at the venue.

This was after the Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, addressed journalists at the venue saying no rally is allowed in the state, Punch reports.

According to him, there was a need to prevent any rally following what happened during the EndSARS protest in 2020 that was hijacked by the hoodlums.

Police officers have dispersed agitators

Agitators dare security operatives

Despite severe warnings and presence of heavy security at the venue of the rally, some Yoruba nation agitators still came out to protest.

They spread banners and flyers to announce their arrival and presence, daring the security operatives.

After giving them some time, the police decided to act. Shots were fired and hot water from an armoured tank was sprayed to disperse the agitators.

P.M. News reporter at the venue noted that some agitators were arrested. He also noted that the area is currently not safe for movement.

Stray bullet kills 14-year-old girl

A young girl met her untimely death as she was hit by stray bullet at the Yoruba nation rally.

The Nation reports that the girl's lifeless body was crowded by sympathisers at the scene.

According to reports, the girl was yoghurt seller identified simply as Jumoke.

A Punch correspondent sighted the corppse of the girl who is said to be 14 years old. She was reportedly displaying drinks at a shop when the bullet hit her.

Traditional worshippers join rally

Despite the heavy presence of armed security operatives around Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, agitators of the Yoruba nation on Saturday, July 3, came out in their numbers.

Some of the agitators were dressed in cultural regalia synonymous with African traditional religion.

The separatist who are demanding secession from Nigeria were chanting different songs of freedom and flying their flags.

