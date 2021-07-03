There is a heavy security presence at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, the proposed venue of the Yoruba nation rally

A separatist group has threatened to hold a rally in Lagos on Saturday, July 3, to demand secession from Nigeria

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state communication of police, had warned the agitators to steer clear of the state

Ojota, Lagos - The Lagos state command has drafted some personnel to the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos, to stop the proposed Yoruba nation rally by separatists agitators.

The Punch reports that men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are stationed at the park.

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu said that no rally by secessionists would be tolerated in Lagos. Credit: Lagos Police.

Legit.ng gathered that men of the Department of State Services (DSS) are among the joint security forces who are at the venue with scores of patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks and Black Marias.

According to the report, no Yoruba nation agitator has been seen at the venue as of 09:19 am while vehicular movement and business activities continue uninterrupted along the axis.

The Nation also reports that Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state police commissioner's men had on Friday, July 2, embarked on a show of force in the state to warn agitators and Yoruba nation separatists against any form of rally slated to hold in the nation’s economic capital today.

Legit.ng recalls that following the raid of the house of Yoruba rights activist Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho by the DSS, the activist, who has been declared wanted by the secret police for allegedly stockpiling arms, had suspended the Lagos rally.

But the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, led by Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye, had said there was no going back, adding that it is the duty of the police to ensure the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

Odumosu, however, sent a warning signal to the organisers of the said mega rally to desist from the protest.

Afenifere reacts to attack on Yoruba nation agitator’s house in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, condemned the reported attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba nation secessionist agitator popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

It was reported that in a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics" would be fatally attacked.

The group added that the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right of every Nigerian to express an opinion and even carry out rallies as long as such is done without violence.

