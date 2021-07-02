An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Professor Adeolu Akande will be 56 on Saturday, July 3

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the numerous associates, friends, and allies of Professor Akande to wish him a happy birthday

Professor Akande is also the current chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, on his 56th birthday.

The president's best wishes to Professor Akande were contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu on Friday, July 2.

President Buhari has felicitated with Professor Akande who turns 56 on Saturday, July 3. Photo credit: NCC

Presidential felicitations for a nationalist

President Buhari noted that Akande has contributed to national development in different fields like journalism, academia, and public service, adding that his commitment and diligence on national assignments stand him out as a role model for young Nigerians.

Part of the statement read:

“The country appreciates your contribution to national development through the training of Nigerian youths in our tertiary institutions and your relentless advocacy for the rights and development of youths. You remain a model worthy of emulation by the youths of Nigeria.

“The nation also notes the commitment and doggedness you have always brought to discharge national assignments. Your belief in the unity and oneness of Nigeria is also worthy of mention on this auspicious occasion.”

President hails other statesmen as they celebrate

Last week, President Buhari felicitated with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who marked his 59th birthday on Friday, June 25.

The president's message was contained in a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, June 24.

Buhari described Gbajabiamila as a visionary leader in recognition of the maturity and courage he has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

Recall that last month, President Buhari sent his warmest wishes to a former head of state, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Buhari described Abubakar as an iconic leader whose legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy has continued to yield results.

The Nigeria leader appreciated the celebrant for his patriotism, maturity in national discourse, and how he always advocates for the unity of the country.

