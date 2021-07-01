President Buhari, widely praised by his supporters as a man of integrity, has said no one can accuse him of corruption

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says despite holding numerous public offices in the country, nobody can accuse him of getting involved in corruption.

A statement released by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Wednesday, June 30, indicates that the president said this while receiving members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) dynamic support group.

President Buhari says nobody can accuse him of corruption after serving as a governor, minister, head of state and currently a second-term president. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He said:

“Thank God that over the years, they can’t accuse me of corruption. And I’ve been everything; Governor, Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State, President and in my second term."

Legit.ng gathers that the group had visited the State House to present a compendium of five years achievements of the Buhari-led administration.

President Buhari thanked members of the group for spending their energy, time and resources to support him without being asked or forced by anyone.

Ethnicity and religion not to be blamed for Nigeria’s problems

Meanwhile, the president also submitted that ethnicity and religion are not to blame for Nigeria’s problems but the people.

He reiterated that the current polarisation and inherent injustices in the country are neither fuelled by ethnicity nor religion but by Nigerians themselves.

His words:

“Our problem is not ethnicity or religion, it is ourselves."

Buhari’s vision, policies ensuring self-sufficiency in food production

In other news, the APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APC-LAC) has declared that President Buhari-led administration is steadily moving Nigeria towards self-sufficiency in food production in a way that has never been witnessed since independence.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) support group said Nigeria’s steady progress in the administration’s efforts at positioning agriculture as the fulcrum of the country’s economic development was commendable.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 30 by the promoters of the group.

