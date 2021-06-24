President Buhari has sent a happy birthday message to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

The Nigerian leader prayed for God's grace to give Gbajabiamila more wisdom to keep serving the country

The head of the lower legislative chamber will be marking his 59th birthday on Friday, June 25

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is set to mark his 59th birthday on Friday, June 25.

The president's message was contained in a statement released and shared on Facebook by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, June 24.

Buhari described Gbajabiamila as a visionary leader in recognition of the maturity and courage he has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

He appreciated the lawmaker's selflessness and patriotism in broadening the scope of policies, taking into full consideration the voice of Nigerians.

The president also offered prayers for the speaker, asking the almighty God to grant him more years to keep serving Nigeria. He also prayed for good health and strength for the celebrant.

