When it comes to fashion replications, there are certain things to put into consideration before jumping on the idea of recreating a trending style.

More often than not, we see people replicate popular styles or looks of celebrities, earning them applause.

The front and back view of the dress brand influencer Berbiedoll wore to Toyin Lawani's wedding. Photo credit: @berbiedoll

Source: Instagram

However, the case seems to be different for a lady who decided to copy brand influencer, Christiana Kayode aka Berbiedoll's look to Toyin Lawani's traditional wedding ceremony.

Recall the see-through corset mermaid look caused a buzz on social media as many people thought it was very revealing.

Well, this lady loved the look so much that she recreated it and the result, well, it has got people talking.

See post below:

While Berbiedoll's look accentuated her feminine silhouette and stuck to the monochrome look, the other lady added a bit of colour to hers.

The dress may appear similar but seem to have come out differently for both ladies, and not everyone seems to like it.

On impressive recreations

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

Well, it has been barely two weeks and it appears our very first replica has surfaced online.

Ankara goddess

Nollywood film star, Tonto Dikeh is one woman who has become a trendsetter for ankara fashion lovers. Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

Source: Legit.ng