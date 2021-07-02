Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has finally accepted the sad news that Pastor TB Joshua is dead

The film star recently shared a video as she praised the impact of the late clergyman on the lives of people

Rita stated that even though people did not believe him, he left a good legacy that any wise person should emulate

A month after the sudden death of TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Nollywood actress Rita Edochie paid a visit to the place of worship.

According to the actress, it was hard to believe that the man of God was truly gone.

Actress Rita Edochie pays tribute to TB Joshua at his church. Photos: @ritaedochie

Rita Edochie visits TB Joshua's church

The actress shared a video of herself at the clergyman's church. In the video, she stood by a signboard that had the name of the church boldly written on it.

She then proceeded to a register kept at the entrance of the church for those that want to pay tribute to the late prophet.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Rita stated that people didn't believe in him but that did not stop him from impacting lives.

Nigerians mourn cleric again

ucheelendu:

"He has fulfilled destiny. May we emulate the love he shared on earth."

chiefimo:

"So sad."

oluwarantimiregina:

"Death is the last chapter in life and the first chapter in eternity. Rest on sir."

realnwamaka:

"I’m glad you made it down there. I know my daddy is sleeping. He will wake up in the morning Amen. the only prophet I believed so much in."

frankoko443:

"Like seriously mama you just make me share more tears again."

nnediutoobasi:

"It is well."

princesschidiebere:

"Chaii may his soul continue to rest in peace."

Actor shares a strange dream about TB Joshua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Adegbite said he saw the late pastor who told him that he just wanted to see the reaction of people to his death.

The actor made the statement while mourning alongside other Nigerians on social media.

According to him, the late cleric was happy and laughing while watching through the window to see how people mourned him.

