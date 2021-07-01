BBNaija Vee went all out for her man Neo as the reality TV star turned a year older on Thursday, July 1

Vee shared stunning photos with her lover dressed in lovely outfits as they posed for the camera

The reality star then celebrated her man, noting that she doesn't have much to say but he knows how she feels about him

Vee and Neo's relationship is one of the consistent in the history of the BBNaija Lockdown season.

The love of the two continues to wax stronger despite the opposition from Neo's family member Venita.

Vee celebrates Neo as he turns a year older. Photos:@veeiye, @neo_akpofure

Neo turns a new age

The handsome reality star clocked a new age on Thursday, July 1, and the love of his life shared a lovely photo of them on her page. In the photo, Neo donned a well-tailored suit while Vee was dressed in a glittering outfit.

To celebrate her man, Vee took to her Instagram story to share some special moments with him.

She also shared photos of Neo's room which was beautifully decorated with colourful balloons.

Vee treated her man to a light but sumptuous breakfast. According to her, the thing about them is that they are going to eat.

The reality star also got Neo a beautiful cake to mark his big day.

Check out the photos below:

Vee marks Neo's birthday with a sumptuous breakfast and a cake. Photos: @veeiye, @neo_akpofure

Nigerians react

Fans of the couple took to social media to gush over them and celebrate Neo.

petitfreakinbaby:

"E choke the haters."

torrerra:

"HBD Neo."

bibipristine:

"I go love ooo."

mhizsarah_:

"I love them both."

its_katchy:

"I'm rooting for these two."

mencashmere_by_lawlah:

"Their love like teddyA and bambam!! We’re expecting another BBN wedding."

nene_george:

"As she should. She needs to make her man happy. Tolani somewhere punching the air rn."

Source: Legit