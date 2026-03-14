A Nigerian man has taken to social media seeking help to decipher a doctor's prescription due to illegible handwriting

The doctor's scribbled notes made it difficult to identify the prescribed medications, sparking his desperate plea for help

Social media users who came across the tweet flooded the comments section to assist the confused poster with the specified drugs

A man's desperate plea for help on social media has gained attention after he struggled to decipher a doctor's prescription.

The Nigerian man's post sparked a discussion about the challenges patients face with unclear medical instructions.

Nigerian man cries out for assistance to read doctor's prescription. Photo credit: @AmberRayz/X.

Source: Twitter

Man seeks help to read doctor's prescription

The post, shared by @AmberRayz on X, revealed the frustration he felt as he tried to make sense of the doctor's scribbled notes.

His inability to read the prescription caused him to panic and he immediately sought assistance online.

The response was immediate, with social media users rushing to offer their help in identifying the prescribed medications.

"Somebody please help, I can't see this Doctor's prescription," the man said.

Nigerian man asks netizens for help to decipher doctor's prescription. Photo credit: Westend61/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man seeks help with doctor's prescription

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Sydney said:

"This wasn't meant for your interpretation. Take it to the pharmacy."

Joe Nyayo said:

"It needs to be EASILY READABLE and leave. NO ROOM for doubt even for the pharmacy staff! This is not. Hii ukoloni like Drs handwriting should not be readable is BACKWARD THINKING. A prescription can be a court document and this one will open room for a lot of chaos."

Allan Hearts said:

"That moment wen our parents used to write a purnishment requisition to teachers and u proudly deliver it coz u dnt know how to read."

Greg said:

"My suggestion, take a medicine or pharmacy course from any reputable university in Nigeria. When you graduate after 5 years, you’ll be able to read it. For now, manage the ailment."

Health watch wrote:

"You trust the doctor to diagnose you, but somehow forget that the tiny piece of paper they hand you is the actual roadmap to getting better. Ignoring it is like buying furniture and throwing away the manual. It's not meant for you to read. Take it to the pharmacy and get what's on the sheet. And commence treatment."

Emma reacted:

"All these Nigerian doctors practicing in Nigeria likes too much drama. Why will you even be prescribing medication for your patients and not write what is readable."

Allan Hearts said:

"That moment wen our parents used to write a purnishment requisition to teachers and u proudly deliver it coz u dnt know how to read."

See the post below:

Medical student's handwriting goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a weird-looking handwritten note belonging to her roommate who's in 200 level.

According to the lady, her roommate was studying medicine and surgery and wrote in a way that seemed terrible.

Source: Legit.ng