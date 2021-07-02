President Buhari has asked God to comfort the family mourning the tragic passing of Muhammad Ahmad, a Zamfara state lawmaker

In his condolence message, the president expressed sadness over the death of Ahmad who was killed by gunmen while driving to Kano

Until his death, Ahmad was a lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara state House of Assembly

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Muhammad Ahmad, a Zamfara state lawmaker who was recently killed by bandits along Shema-Funtua road, Katsina state, Daily Trust reports.

Ahmad was gunned down while driving his son to Kano to board a flight on the night of Tuesday, June 29, after attending a rally to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and members of the state House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

President Buhari, in a statement released by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, July 1, expressed sorrow at the death of the politician, The News Agency of Nigeria added.

The president offered prayers to God, asking that the soul of the deceased be granted repose. He also prayed that all who mourn the deceased be comforted and granted the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Nigerian leader went on to reiterate his directive to security agencies to deal with anti-social elements bent on harming innocent citizens.

Matawalle officially joins APC, takes new position in Zamfara

Earlier, Nigeria's ruling political party, APC on Tuesday, June 29, finally took Governor Matawalle into its fold.

This victory for the APC happened during a rally organised for the governor in the state capital, Gusau, where he was welcomed by Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee.

The Zamfara governor who was joyed to be received by the leadership and members of the party called for total support from stakeholders in the state.

I won't dump PDP

Meanwhile, despite the mass defection that hit the Zamfara chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the deputy governor of the state, Muhammad Gusau, expressed his resolve to stand firmly by his party.

Gusau said he would remain with the PDP hours after his boss and governor of the state dumped the party for the APC.

All of Zamfara’s three senators, six House representatives and 24 state lawmakers joined the defection to APC, leaving the deputy standing alone.

