Gusau, Zamfara - The lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad, has been killed by bandits.

Channels TV reports that Ahmad was killed on the night of Tuesday, June 29, on his way to Kano after attending a rally to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and members of the state House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad has been killed by the bandits. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Legit.ng gathered that the director-general of media and publicity in the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

Slain lawmaker will be buried on June 30

The News also reports that Jafaru added that the late lawmaker would be buried on Wednesday, June 30, in line with Islamic tradition.

Ahmad was the chairman of the House committee on finance and budget before his untimely death.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that despite the mass defection that hit the Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, expressed his resolve to remain in the party.

It was reported that Gusau said he would remain with the PDP hours after his boss and governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

All of Zamfara’s three senators, six House representatives and 24 state lawmakers joined the defection to APC, leaving the deputy standing alone.

Gusau said he took the decision to stick with the PDP after “deep” consultation with his friends, family and the party as he said the decision to remain puts him at the helms of the biggest opposition party in Zamfara.

Source: Legit