President Tinubu visited JAMB HQ, praising their CBT process for aligning with global standards and promising education reforms

The President announced that WAEC and NECO will implement CBT by November 2025, aiming to modernise exams and curb malpractice

A committee chaired by JAMB Registrar Prof. Oloyede will evaluate Nigeria’s examination processes and provide recommendations by May 2025

The Federal Government (FG) has responded to concerns regarding the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) schedule, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasising the importance of upholding the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.

This comes after a series of discussions surrounding the examination body, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and its processes.

Renewed Hope: FG Established New Committee, Names JAMB Boss Oloyede Chairman

Source: Facebook

FG Commits to Improving Nigeria’s Education System

President Tinubu recently visited the JAMB Headquarters to assess the conduct of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the UTME.

Following his visit, he praised JAMB’s approach to assessments, confirming that it aligns with international best practices.

"I can confidently attest that JAMB’s approach to assessments aligns with international best practices. The exams are conducted with a high degree of integrity, well-coordinated monitoring, and transparency," President Tinubu stated.

The President reiterated his commitment to human capital development, with a focus on education, health, and social protection.

He stressed that education is a cornerstone of his administration's agenda and that further efforts are being made to enhance the quality of learning in Nigeria.

Future Examination Reforms: Aiming for Global Standards

As part of the ongoing educational reforms, President Tinubu directed both the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to adopt CBT by November 2025.

This move is aimed at further modernising Nigeria’s examination system.

"By 2026, all WAEC and NECO May/June objective and essay-based exams will be conducted using the CBT model," President Tinubu said.

The introduction of CBT across the country’s leading examination bodies will ensure a more streamlined and efficient examination process, improving fairness and access for all candidates.

Tackling Examination Malpractice

One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to combat widespread examination malpractice, which has long been a challenge for Nigeria’s education system.

President Tinubu stressed the need to restore a culture of merit-based achievement.

"We must restore the culture of studying and merit-based achievement. Cheating undermines the efforts of hardworking students and sets a dangerous precedent," he remarked.

The President urged all stakeholders—students, parents, and educators—to work together to uphold values of integrity and hard work in Nigeria’s educational sector.

Committee to Evaluate Examination Processes

In line with these goals, President Tinubu has also established a committee, chaired by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB.

This committee is tasked with evaluating all examination processes across the country and will provide recommendations by the end of May 2025. The aim is to ensure that all national examinations meet global standards.

"The committee will provide recommendations by the end of May to ensure our examinations meet global standards," President Tinubu stated, outlining the next steps in the reform process.

Commitment to Shaping the Future of Education

The President assured the public that he, along with Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmed, the Minister of State for Education, and the entire Ministry of Education, are fully committed to reshaping the future of education in Nigeria.

This transformative initiative is part of an ongoing effort to improve the quality of education, ensuring that Nigerian students are well-prepared for the global challenges ahead.

"I, along with the entire Ministry, am fully committed to reshaping the future of education in Nigeria," the President concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng