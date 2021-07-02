Nigerian students have started embracing club culture in class as some of them could be seen doing "Dorime" during lecture

In a video that was shared on TikTok, some students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Ondo state stormed the lecture room with drinks to the amazement of other students

The video has created massive reactions on social media as some people condemned the development

A video has emerged on social media in which some students of a Nigerian higher institution could be seen doing "Dorime" while a lecture was ongoing.

Dorime is one of the words in the opening lines of the song titled Ameno by Era, a new-age music project by French composer Eric Lévi.

The students could be seen doing "Dorme" in class. Photo credit: @ebonybukky123/TikTok

The opening lines of Ameno have become an anthem in clubs that ushers the arrival of expensive drinks bought by any clubber.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the students could be seen recreating a club scene by storming the lecture room with drinks while a lecture was ongoing and Ameno was added to the video to complete the drama.

Which Nigerian school is this?

A look at the comment section indicates that the drama took place at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, Ondo state.

Social media users that took to the comment section expressed displeasure over the development.

@Ddavis4u wrote:

"No be future of tomorrow be this! I see the reason why you nah dey fail jamb."

@bankeadeleye said:

"Rugipo my school las las we cast."

@Bucie commented:

"My school... one and only rugipo."

@edithosaaghi said:

"And lecturer dey class."

Na mumu dey do masters, go and hustle

In other news, a student reportedly from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) made a funny submission in a viral video and drew massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, he and other students had markings on white shirts that show it must have been on their sign-out day.

The man speaking directly into the camera filming him said:

"Na mumu dey do masters. Go and hustle. Enter Ghana, enter Ghana."

There were some murmurs and words of agreement from others in the video as the man laughed after every sentence.

Source: Legit