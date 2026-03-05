The NGX closed with a positive performance, reversing previous session losses

Investors took positions in select stocks on the trading day, Eterna Oil & Gas Plc led the gainers’ table

Tripple-G Plc, Jaiz Bank Plc and Lotus Halogen Plc were among the losers’ list

The Nigerian stock market closed the day on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising 0.18% intraday to 196,807.15 points from 196,463.22 points.

Market capitalisation increased by N221 billion to N126.32 trillion, while ASI year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 26.47%.

Sectoral performance

The Oil & Gas sector gained momentum, led by Eterna Oil & Gas Plc, with the NGX Oil & Gas Index showing notable recovery. Other sectors also posted mixed performances.

A total of 634,010,000 shares were traded in 66,286 deals, valued at N29.11 billion.

Top 5 gainers

Eterna Oil & Gas Plc: +N3.50, from N35.00 to N38.50 (+10.00%)

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: +N0.65, from N6.50 to N7.15 (+10.00%)

Premier Paints Plc: +N1.20, from N12.10 to N13.30 (+9.92%)

Custodian Investment Plc: +N6.80, from N70.00 to N76.80 (+9.71%)

FTG Insurance Plc: +N0.12, from N1.24 to N1.36 (+9.68%)

Top 5 decliners

Lotus Halogen Plc: -N10.59, from N105.90 to N95.31 (-10.00%)

Tripple-G Plc: -N0.47, from N4.73 to N4.26 (-9.94%)

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc: -N2.25, from N22.70 to N20.45 (-9.91%)

Jaiz Bank Plc: -N0.80, from N10.80 to N10.00 (-7.41%)

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc: -N1.60, from N22.50 to N20.90 (-7.11%)

Top 5 trades by volume

Jaiz Bank Plc: 137,302,664 shares, N1.41 billion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc: 45,474,345 shares, N5.41 billion

Access Bank Plc: 29,744,395 shares, N774.76 million

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: 27,141,225 shares, N70.61 million

Zenith Bank Plc: 24,340,536 shares, N2.24 billion

Banks send messages after successful recapitalisation

Legit.ng earlier reported that leading Nigerian banks, including FirstBank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, and several other commercial and merchant banks, have confirmed they have successfully met the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recapitalisation requirements.

The development sends strong messages of confidence to investors, customers, and the wider market ahead of the March 31, 2026, deadline.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that the recapitalisation policy, noting it aimed to guarantee the stability of the financial system, enhance the ability of banks to fund major economic initiatives

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, in a statement on NGX announced that it has successfully met the minimum regulatory capital requirement of N500 billion through a Rights Issue, a Private Placement, and the injection of proceeds from the divestment of the Group’s merchant banking subsidiary.

