Lookman scored in the first leg to help Atletico Madrid wallop Barcelona 4-0 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Barcelona fought back in the second leg, winning 3-0 at Camp Nou, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit

Ademola Lookman proved why he is one of the best players with the ball at his feet, decimating Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during the Copa del Rey clash.

Lookman scored to help Atletico Madrid destroy Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on February 12, 2026 to set up an interesting second leg.

Barcelona dominated the second leg, beating Diego Simeone’s side 3-0 at Camp Nou, but it was not enough and Atletico progressed to the final.

According to BBC Sport, Los Rojiblancos will face Real Sociedad, which defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on aggregate in the final for a chance to win their first trophy in five years.

Lookman embarrasses Lamine Yamal

As seen in a video recirculated on X, Lookman took on Yamal during the match and left him flatfooted with a beautiful piece of skill.

However, Atletico failed to convert the chance he created with the shot eventually going through easily collected by goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

@uyitakes wrote:

“Lookman did great in the first half. Lamine deal with him on the second leg and lookman was then remove after the start of second half.”

@leslieifeanyi wrote:

“Lolz my brother remember that it's Lookman that Yamal dribbled to assist the goal for Bernal and Yamal has more take on than him. Lookman played better in first leg bro.”

@owusaint01 wrote:

“Griezman should’ve just pass the ball to Lookman cuz he’s in a better position to shoot it a little pass and Barcelona will not even think of scoring 3 goals.”

@stanley_egwuatu wrote:

“Griezman should have laid that one touch pass onto lookman’s right foot, easy goal. But he chose the difficult route instead.”

Lookman eyes history with Atletico

Ademola Lookman is on the cusp of history after Atletico Madrid survived Barcelona’s scare to reach the Copa del Rey final and has a chance at winning the trophy.

According to Afrik-Foot, the Super Eagles attacker will become the second Nigerian player to win the prestigious trophy if Atletico Madrid wins.

Emmanuel Amuneke was the first Nigerian to win the trophy when he won it in 1997 during his time with FC Barcelona, his only trophy during his four-year spell at the club.

It would be Lookman's second trophy at club level, having led former club Atalanta to win the 2024 UEFA Europa League, scoring a hat-trick in the final.

Simeone discloses message to Lookman, others

Legit.ng reported that Diego Simeone disclosed what he told Ademola Lookman and his teammates during Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona.

The Argentine manager admits he was worried that his team was about to bottle their four-goal advantage, but he kept willing his players on.

