A supposed UNIBEN student has expressed his opinion about the insignificance of having a master's degree

In a viral video that was reportedly shot after his last undergraduate paper in the institution, he said those who go for the degree are not smart

The young man added that the best way forward is to hit the street and make money, citing going to Ghana as a start

A student reportedly from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has made a funny submission in a viral video and drawn massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, he and other students had markings on white shirts that show it must have been on their sign-out day.

The man suggested that money is important than more education. Photo source: @instablob9ja

Source: Instagram

Other students around him 'agreed'

The man speaking directly into the camera filming him said:

"Na mumu dey do masters. Go and hustle. Enter Ghana, enter Ghana.

There were some murmurs and words of agreement from others in the video as the man laughed after every sentence.

It should be noted that Legit.ng could not independently verify the identity of those in the video at the time of writing this report.

Watch the clip below:

Isn't his submission so ill-informed?

The video has gathered over 1,000 comments and thousands of likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

anascrownluxuryhaircollection said:

"Really? Very wrong ideology."

malomo__ said:

"See wetin bad governances cause."

33officialboy said:

"If you wan come Ghana and you need office hit me up."

corporatehelper said:

"He go shock you laslas but no lie though, in this country just forget your certificate and hustle like a dropout."

adaikwerre said:

"IGNORANCE! The fact you can’t or won’t shouldn’t make you calls those willing such name."

gemafrika said:

"Chai you see this big circle called country. This is how much you ve reduced educational values.Biko go do Masters if you desire ohhhhh."

