From the findings of the DSS, Sunday Igboho was in possession of many charms and illegal arms

The DSS proved this on Thursday, July 1, during a press briefing in Abuja by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya

Afunanya also displayed laptops and a number of other gadgets used by Igboho and his collaborators

The Department of State Service on Thursday, July 1, confirmed raiding the residence of Sunday Igboho the southwest secessionist.

Apart from parading some of Igboho's allies, the DSS also displayed recovered charms and sophisticated weapons used by the self-acclaimed activist, Daily Trust reports.

The DSS also recovered other items that were in Igboho's Ibadan residence (Photo: The Guardian)

Source: Facebook

Also, during a press briefing on the attack on Igboho's house by the spokesman of Nigeria's secret police, Peter Afunanya, telephone sets, and passports seized from Igboho's house were displayed.

Moreover, the DSS recovered laptops and other gadgets that were in the possession of Igboho and his accomplices.

DSS Declares Sunday Igboho Wanted

Earlier, Igboho had been declared wanted by the DSS. This was made known by the DSS, on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested.

Afunanya, while addressing the media in Abuja, also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

Some of the items recovered from the Yoruba activist's house including charm, weapons, telephone, and passports were put on display by the DSS.

Gunmen Attack Igboho's House

Recall that some daring gunmen attacked the residence of the Yoruba rights activist. The criminals who attacked his house after killing some people also kidnapped the activist's wife.

This was disclosed by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua.

He said this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen by his communications manager, Maxwell Adeleye.

Source: Legit