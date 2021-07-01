The Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) has called on Sunday Igboho to aoild downfall by learning fom the ordeal of Nnamdi Kanu

The group made the call following Igboho's insisted that there will be a rally in Lagos state over Yoruba Nation

According to the group, Igboho should not do things that will plunge the southwest in crises as being witnessed in southeast

Yoruba secession agitator, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been warned to learn from the fate of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) spoke as Igboho insists that there is no going back on the Saturday July 3 Yoruba Nation Rally in Lagos.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust yesterday, President of YWF, a Yoruba sociopolitical group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje advised Igboho not to toe the path of Kanu by indulging in actions that would plunge the South-West into crises as being witnessed in the South-East part of the country.

“With all the backings that Kanu claimed he has, he was arrested like a chicken and extradited to Nigeria without noise. As we speak, his trial has continued at the Abuja High Court,” Alawuje said.

He said the developments in the southeast should be an eye-opener for Yoruba sons and daughters.

Former presidential candidate says FG needs Igboho, Kanu, others

Legit.ng had previously reported that Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate called on the federal government to convene a round table talk with secessionists and all political agitators in Nigeria.

Moghalu, on Wednesday, June 2, noted that it was wrong and rather dangerous for the government to describe such persons as terrorists.

The southeast politician suggested that the best way forward at such a tensive time is a dialogue between the leadership and the agitating regions.

Criminals will be brought to book

Meanwhile, following the incessant kidnappings and killings of innocent Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country would be brought to book.

Buhari also assured that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort would be spared in tackling every form of insecurity confronting Nigeria.

Speaking at the first Progressives Youths Conference on Monday, June 21, in Abuja and attended by Legit.ng, the president urged the APC youths to seize the opportunity to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind them, asking them to forge a better future for the party and the country.

