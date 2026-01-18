Four Super Eagles stars have left the AFCON camp in Morocco early after Nigeria’s bronze-medal win

The players, led by Victor Osimhen, travelled by private jet and will miss the official medal presentation

Nigeria finished AFCON 2025 with a record ninth bronze medal after defeating Egypt via penalties

Several Super Eagles stars have begun their return to club duties following Nigeria’s bronze-medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

After the dramatic penalty shootout victory over Egypt, at least four key players departed the national team camp, bringing their AFCON journey to an early close away from the rest of the squad.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Paul Onuachu and Chidozie Awaziem were all granted permission to leave Casablanca shortly after Nigeria’s third-place playoff win.

The quartet travelled back to Europe aboard a private jet, with Osimhen, Ndidi and Onuachu returning to their respective clubs in Turkey, while Awaziem headed back to France, Daily Sports reports.

Their early exit means they will not be present for the official medal presentation scheduled to take place after Sunday’s AFCON final, as bronze medals were not handed out immediately after Saturday’s match.

Nigeria secured the third-place finish by defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes, claiming a record ninth bronze medal in the history of the tournament, CAF Online reports.

The decision to allow players to return to club football early was largely influenced by tight club schedules and recovery needs after a physically demanding competition.

Osimhen spotted partying in Lagos

While some players headed straight to Europe, scenes from Lagos later caught attention on social media.

Osimhen, Ndidi, and Awaziem were spotted at a nightclub in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday, just hours after the bronze-medal success.

The outing was reportedly part of a birthday celebration for popular socialite Babatunde “Tunde Perry” Akinpelu.

Videos shared online showed the Galatasaray striker receiving a warm welcome at the venue, with his teammates joining in the low-key celebration.

Osimhen, who did not feature in the third-place match, had earlier been seen leaving the Stade Mohammed V with his bags shortly after celebrating with teammates in the dressing room.

Nigeria secure AFCON bronze in style

Nigeria’s bronze-medal success was built on resilience, particularly after their semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero against Egypt, saving penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush during the shootout.

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman all converted their spot kicks to seal the victory.

Osimhen played five matches at AFCON 2025, scoring four goals and registering one assist, while captain Wilfred Ndidi featured in every game except the final group match, despite carrying an injury from the quarterfinal clash.

Awaziem made four substitute appearances, contributing defensive stability when called upon.

Other squad members, including Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, have also left Morocco, while the remaining players are expected to attend the official medal ceremony following Sunday’s final.

