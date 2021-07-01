Special Spesh has left social media buzzing with mixed reactions following his tribute to Obama DMW

Spesh who is Davido's hypeman revealed that even though he never got along with Obama, the late manager was loved by the team

This comes shortly after he shared a photo of Davido, updating fans about the wellbeing of the singer following the tragedy

PAY ATTENTION:Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh recently joined many others to pay tribute to Obama following his shocking and tragic death on June 29, 2021.

Spesh paid tribute to Obama DMW. Photo credit: Special Spesh, Obama DMW

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, Spesh shared the music video of Patoranking's Celebrate Me which talks about showing love and appreciation to people while they are still alive.

No fake love

Spesh then accompanied it with a post in which he talked about his strained relationship with Obama.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although he never mentioned what led to their fallout, Spesh revealed that he never forgave Obama neither did he follow him back on social media.

However, he described Obama as one who was true to the team and was loved by everyone.

Read the full post below:

"#nofakelove so I speak true!!! as a #realniggaI know I was extreme, never forgave you!! or followed you back all the times you asked!! But in the last 3 years, you grew and saw my angle of reason thoughts and goals!!! You were true to the team and there, with and for them, and fully involved!! We were 2 #stubbornmotherfvckers it was always love ❤️ tho !! Just that we stood on different sides with different approaches and different backgrounds which we were stuck in!!! Everyone loved nd loves you!!! Till we meet again madman!!!! Watch over the gang!!! and blow alarm if e don set oh!!!! #onguard!!! #whodeywhodey!!! #respect!!!"

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions

The post generated mixed reactions from social media. While some commended him for his honesty, others seized the opportunity to preach about the importance of forgiveness. There were some, however, who felt the post was unnecessary.

Read some comments below:

kennydiddy:

"Obama can no longer read your social media posts. Lesson: Forgive, Live, Love... No one knows when they are leaving."

sheikhfatboy:

"At least he is honest about it."

andeeattah:

"He did this cos he knows people will come out to say the most if he mourns him without pointing out that they weren’t in good terms. Smh. The truth is that, nobody ever thinks their mate would die so suddenly and unexpectedly. If not, many would go above and beyond to try to fix things. Too bad."

amydiva_:

"Very harsh post Abeg rest."

malikdeking:

"This post is disturbing. This wasn’t necessary nah keep the same energy u use in ignoring him nah."

talk2mii:

"Sometimes it’s best you don’t say anything especially after the person is dead."

Tiwa Savage pens tribute to Obama DMW

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Tiwa Savage mourned the death of Davido’s close aide and her rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW.

Obama reportedly gave up the ghost on June 29, 2021, after he was said to have suffered heart failure. The mother of one eulogised him by sharing a video showing his vibrant self during his lifetime and accompanied it with an emotional note.

She described him with so many glowing words including a brave, strong, and kind heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng News