Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh, recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of Davido, adding the singer is doing okay

His post comes amid concern for the singer by fans and colleagues following the death of his personal aide, Obama DMW

Obama DMW had passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after he was said to have suffered heart failure

Following the shocking and tragic death of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) member, Obama DMW, Special Spesh has taken to social media to keep fans posted about Davido.

They'll never break him

In a recent Instagram Story post, Spesh shared a photo of Davido lying down on a couch with a blanket over him as he stares at his phone screen.

Spesh accompanied the photo with a caption:

"Baddest is with me and he is okay. They will only try but they will never break him!! The mission, the goal, the motivation, and the skin is different."

See post below:

Special Spesh gave an update on boss Davido's wellbeing. Photo credit: Special Spesh

Source: Instagram

Colleagues show concern

It is indeed a dark and trying moment in the Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) camp following the sad and sudden death of one of its prominent members, Obama.

While condolence messages continue to pour in for the deceased, some celebrities in the entertainment industry have also taken a moment to send best their wishes to singer Davido.

Comedian Seyi Law shared a post on his Instagram page in which he urged colleagues in the industry and fans to wish Davido well.

Tiwa Savage pens tribute to Obama DMW

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Tiwa Savage mourned the death of Davido’s close aide and her rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW.

Obama reportedly gave up the ghost on June 29, 2021, after he was said to have suffered heart failure. The mother of one eulogised him by sharing a video showing his vibrant self during his lifetime and accompanied it with an emotional note.

She described him with so many glowing words including a brave, strong and kind heart.

Source: Legit