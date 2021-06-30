Colleagues in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to mourn the sudden death of a member of Davido’s team

However, some of these superstars have also expressed concern for the A Better Time singer who only mourned another close team member some months ago

Comedian Seyi Law shared a post on his Instagram page calling on people to pray for the singer as he is most likely in a terrible state

It is indeed a dark and trying moment in the Davido Worldwide Music (DMW) camp following the sad and sudden death of one of its prominent members, Obama.

While condolence messages continue to pour in for the deceased, some celebrities in the entertainment industry have also taken a moment to send best their wishes to singer Davido.

Celebrities show concern for Davido after Obama DMW's death. Photo: @obama_dmw/ @fortunateumunamme

Recall that just some months ago, the much-loved music star was left in a heartbroken state after he lost his bodyguard of over six years.

At the time, concerned parties had mourned with the singer as many knew that he shared a close relationship with the security personnel.

More colleagues have now taken to social media to show support for the singer following the sad incident of Obama’s passing, especially since he has been silent since the news broke.

Comedian Seyi Law shared a post on his Instagram page in which he urged colleagues in the industry and fans to wish Davido well.

In his words:

"David, I know you are seriously down and I have tried to reach you, bro. May God strengthen and comfort you. You are one of the most kind-hearted human beings, I have met in my life and it is so sad to see you go through these pains. Please guys, put @davido in your prayers. Obama was one of the good ones. May God rest his soul."

See his post below:

Similarly, celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut also sent his best wishes to the singer.

See Tunde’s post below:

More Nigerians show support for Davido

As expected, the posts from the celebrities came as a call to action for many fans and supporters of Davido.

Read what people are saying below:

kiitanbukola said:

"May God strengthen him."

distinct_souvenirs said:

"David has been on my mind since yesterday. This has to be very hard on him. May God grant him the strength to pull through. Losing people who are close to you is not easy, friends who have become blood and family. May God comfort the entire 30BG crew, their families and friends."

stillkriss said:

"For Real... I Pray Davido Comes Out Stronger From All These Obstacles Here And There Hitting Him."

phadekemi said:

"I can’t but think about what he must be going through...it’s sad."

