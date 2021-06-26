Singer Davido has taken to his social media page to celebrate two members of staff called Tunde and Tolu

The singer shared lovely photos with both men online while noting how he feels about one of them

The Jowo crooner was spotted with his driver standing before a box of cake as they posed for the camera

There are a lot of things to admire about singer Davido. His love for his family and the people around him are just one of them.

The singer recently took to his social media page to give a shout-out to two members of his staff.

Davido celebrates two staff members on their birthday.

Source: Instagram

Davido celebrates staff members

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido and a young boy called Tolu was spotted in what looks like his private jet.

The father of three then celebrated the young boy whom he referred to as the last born.

In another photo, the singer was spotted with his driver called Tunde. Davido and Tunde stood side by side as they posed with a cake in front of the camera.

Gushing over Tunde, Davido described him as loyal while noting that he loves him.

Check out the photos below:

Davido celebrates his loyal driver and DMW last born on their birthday.

Imade celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 6-year-old girl honoured the Assurance crooner on Father's Day.

Imade took to her Instagram page to share a video montage of some special moments with her dad to mark Father's Day.

In the video, the six-year-old is seen on different occasions, spending time with the Jowo crooner.

The video also showed the moment she went on stage with him during one of his show performances.

There is no doubt that Imade enjoys a special relationship with the musician.

