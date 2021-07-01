Dorathy recently revealed what she believes was Nengi's strategy to win the BBNaija Lockdown show

The well-endowed lady stated that flirting with some of the male ex-housemates was Nengi's plan

Nigerians reacted to Dorathy's statement and many agreed with her as they even mentioned an ex-housemate, Kiddwaya, as one of those Nengi flirted with

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

One of the things Nigerians noticed about Nengi while she was in the Big Brother house was how she related with some of the male ex-housemates.

A lot of people complained about it on social media especially because she left the men hanging when they started trying to get closer to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Dorathy reveals Nengi's strategy in the BBNaija house. Photos: @thedorathybachor, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dorathy talks about Nengi's relationship with some of the male ex-housemates

In the latest episode of the reunion, Dorathy said she believes Nengi flirted with some of the men. According to her, it was a strategy for the beautiful woman to win the show.

Dorathy stated that it was a back and forth from Prince to Ozo. When Ebuka asked if it was just the two men, Dorathy looked back at Trikky Tee and then mentioned his name.

Trikky opened his mouth in surprise and that got Nengi and other ex-housemates smiling.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians agree with Dorathy

Those who commented on Dorathy's statement noted that she was saying the truth. Some even stated that Nengi also flirted with Kiddwaya.

babyuc38:

"Shey Ka3na said it they were all denying it, even Ebuka asked her on the live show and she was forming amnesia. Na this same girl mumu OZO followed till game ended. Pretenders."

patmomoti2018:

"Ebuka keeps adding kidd's name he knows better trust me. when u knw u know."

clacollections9ja:

"Kidd is among pls."

chimmy_girl:

"Yes it was at first but she later changed it."

ifydanielx:

"Nengi mata nor de tire una."

Prince replies to Brighto's statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brighto said whoever wants to date Nengi must be financially capable to sponsor her on trips outside the country.

Responding to Brighto's statement, Prince said he doesn't concern himself with how people see financial capacity.

According to him, it benefits him when people think he's poor as they won't approach him when they need help.

Source: Legit