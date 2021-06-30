Lockdown ex-housemates have not stopped making people talk with their statements on the reunion show

Brighto stated that Prince does not have the financial capacity to sponsor Nengi on trips to foreign countries

Nigerians took to social media to hail Prince's response to Brighto as they noted that it showed maturity on his part

BBNaija Prince has got Nigerians talking after he gave a response to a statement made by Brighto.

Brighto talked about his impression of Nengi and how Prince does not fit into her life because of his financial capacity.

Brighto says Prince cannot afford Nengi's lifestyle. Photos: @princenelsonenwerem @thebrighto, @nengiofficial

Prince replies Brighto

According to Brighto, he believes that whoever wants to date Nengi must be financially capable to sponsor her on trips outside the country. He noted that he also can't afford the beautiful woman.

Responding to Brighto's statement, Prince said he doesn't concern himself with how people see financial capacity.

He said:

"The poorer you think I am, the better for me. Because if for any reason you need anything, you wouldn't come to me because you'll think I'm as financially incapable as you are."

Watch them speak below:

Reactions from fans

Many commended Prince's response to Brighto.

elizbeth_micheal:

"Prince. That guy has Gun in his mouth. Very short answer with plenty weight."

nita_oma:

"Prince is savage."

mlove_mass:

"Now this is class n maturity."

deenma_cent:

"And Lucy said chief chief."

_tunmish:

"So who told brighto dat Nengi can't afford her trips herself."

miss_faithy8:

"I just can’t love him less. my man of few meaningful words."

lyndadiamond83:

"Brighto served with his kind of plate. And he was like "so this guy can finish me like this" LMAO!. I laugh in Lord Bealish for Amebo."

Funke Akindele speaks on BBNaija reunion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele reacted to the revelation of the activities that were not seen all through the show and housemates dragging and fighting one another.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress expressed shock over the level of hate, anger and jealousy the ex-housemates have exhibited so far on the show.

Stating that she would not like to literally enter the TV to fight, she chose a safer option, refusing to watch the show anymore.

