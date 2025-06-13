Top European clubs have reconsidered their transfer interest in Victor Osimhen due to his wage demands

Clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are not moving ahead unless he accepts a lower base salary

A Nigerian journalist has openly told the striker that he's not a superstar and should accept the clubs’ terms

Victor Osimhen was one of the most sought-after strikers in the world last summer, but top European clubs have reconsidered their interest in the Nigerian star.

Osimhen reportedly demanded a gross salary that would give him the opportunity to earn his current gross salary at Napoli as net salary elsewhere.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were the clubs interested from England, while Juventus was interested in Italy, but none have advanced because of his demands.

Osimhen told to lower his wages

Nigerian journalist Edafe Matthew Eseoghene has advised Victor Osimhen to lower his salary in a bid to continue his career at the top

“If I were Osimhen, I would bring down my salary. A good agent will make him get that money, but he will get it in a different way,” he said on Elegbete TV Sports.

“If he brings down his salary and he puts performance-based clauses that he can confidently earn, he would still make that money, but he will make it in such a way that is not a burden on the club.

"What's the use of signing a player, and you go bankrupt by the way? What's the use? You lose your dressing room, you can't pay your bills anymore. I think he could find another way around it.

“Osimhen is not a bad player, but he is also not the superstar that a lot of people think he is, that's just the truth,” he added.

He claimed that he spoke to a former Nigerian footballer, whose name he disclosed, who questioned whether Osimhen is actually 27 years as he claimed, noting the possibility of shaving five years off his real age.

“What's the guarantee that this isn't his last rodeo? Who's gonna give him five years when he's about 32 in his real age, then he comes in and he's like another Eden Hazard that Real Madrid signed,” he said.

“Who's going to bear the burden if he fails to deliver and you can't terminate, because if you terminate, you'll give him his full money.”

Elegbete noted that coming from Nigeria, where the majority of the citizens do not have disposable income, is an economic perspective, clubs will consider it as not many people can buy his merchandise from official club outlets.

Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

"If he is bold enough to turn down Al-Hilal, there are conversations going on that we don't know about,” he added.

“I'm not going to knock him off completely, but I advise him to take down his gross to like £300k, and find a way to put incentive-based clauses to compensate for it.”

According to United Stand, Manchester United have rejoined the race for the Napoli-owned forward, but need him to commit to genuinely wanting to play for the club and also lower his wage demands.

Mikel slams Chelsea for ignoring Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi slammed Chelsea for signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap over the experienced Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The legend questioned if it was the right choice, describing Osimhen as an opportunity for the club to compete against, particularly at the FIFA Club World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng