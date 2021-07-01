A hilarious video of young mum Regina Daniels and her brother has surfaced in the online community

The clip captured the moment her sibling tried to rock a female guest who attended her son’s birthday party on the dance floor

However, Regina was not having any of it as she came in between them and waved her arms in a way that communicated her strong disapproval

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently threw a beautiful first birthday party for her son, Munir Nwoko, and more interesting videos have continued to surface from the event.

In a recent clip that has now caught the attention of netizens, the actress showed off a different part of herself that many are not familiar with.

The short clip captured the moment guests, including Regina, were having a good time on the dance floor. The actress was spotted getting down with a friend but it didn’t stop her from noticing the actions of her brother who was also on the dance floor.

Regina Daniels son clocked one and a party was held to celebrate. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

When the young man tried to get behind a lady and rock with her, Regina hastily left her spot and came in between them.

The mother of one waved her hands and head in strong disapproval of what was about to go down. Regina’s brother had no choice but to leave the exact spot where he was about to have a good time.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions greet Regina’s strong disapproval

As expected, the video got many people talking on social media with some rightly noting that such actions should be curtailed in a child’s party.

Read comments below:

omowumi924 said:

"Not adults party no spoil the birthday for me."

nwaeze_g said:

"Na 1yr old baby party."

demmiecentric said:

"But why na. That waist is calling out to him."

juliet.ben said:

"Thats her friend Vivian Gabriel...it’s all for de birthday fun."

Regina Daniels parents reunite at grandson's birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina's dad Barrister Jude Ojeogwu and her filmmaker mother, Rita Daniels, put aside their differences for the sake of their grandson, Munir.

The little man celebrated his first birthday and Regina's parents were spotted at her house as they prepared for the party.

The estranged couple who were all smiles stood side by side in the video Regina shared on her Instagram story channel.

