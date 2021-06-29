World-famous athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson, went to her grandmother after she qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The granny kissed her forehead and her happy face showed she was really proud of what Richardson achieved

The short clip capturing the moment has gone viral on various social media platforms, drawing massive comments

An emotional moment has shown the lovely moment American athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson went straight to her grandmother, Betty Harp, immediately she qualified for the Olympics.

When she was a teen, the lady won the AAU Junior Olympics for the 100 metres title. What caught many people's attention as she made the 2021 Tokyo competition was how she ran the race with her fixed nails and eyelashes.

The audience clapped as the professional athlete hugged Betty Harp. Photo source: Patrick Smith, Step Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Her grandma was so happy

In the emotional video, the athlete hugged her grandma as the woman petted her head before planting a kiss on it.

It should be noted that the American track expert went pro in 2019 according to her profile on Wikipedia.

Speaking in an interview with KSL Sports, the athlete who many once misdefined said:

“People think I am an arrogant, cocky, ruthless athlete. honestly, I would not say they are all the way wrong.”

Watch the sweet moment below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the moment below:

yayooch said:

"I’m crying."

bambaesbamba said:

"Love this. Pure Love and blessing."

jahnne_n_luijah said:

"She is a queen."

A Nigerian Olympian was rewarded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it was an emotional moment for Chioma Ajunwa, Nigeria's first Olympic gold medalist, as she was gifted a three-bedroom flat by the Lagos state government after 25 years of her heroic act in Atlanta.

In an emotional video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, Ajunwa who made history as an athlete at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, jumped up in excitement when the announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She was promised a house, and after 25 years, the promise has been fulfilled. The apartment she was gifted is situated at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Source: Legit Newspaper